American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 51,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $9.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. The company has a market cap of $124.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.38. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $41.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 697,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 289,229 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

