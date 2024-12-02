Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Short Interest Up 11.2% in November

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,810,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 8,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $282.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen has a 52-week low of $257.80 and a 52-week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

