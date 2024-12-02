Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Atalan Capital Partners LP

Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 7.8% of Atalan Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Atalan Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $90,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 53,740 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 511.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 132.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 463.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. The trade was a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,760. This trade represents a 92.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $72.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

