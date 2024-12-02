Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Update

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Arch Therapeutics Stock Performance
Arch Therapeutics stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. Arch Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67.
About Arch Therapeutics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arch Therapeutics
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 4 AI-Powered Fintechs Revolutionizing the Future of Finance
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Ambarella’s Traction Drives Stock Surge: Market Reversal Underway
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- NVIDIA Invested in These 2 AI Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.