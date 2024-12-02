Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Update

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Arch Therapeutics Stock Performance

Arch Therapeutics stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. Arch Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

