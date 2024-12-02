Arizona PSPRS Trust Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Arizona PSPRS Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arizona PSPRS Trust owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 88.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 329.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 42,960 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at $412,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $43.25 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $43.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

