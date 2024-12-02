ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,130,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348,351 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.28% of Sportradar Group worth $37,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,278,000.

Several analysts have commented on SRAD shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.05. Sportradar Group AG has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

