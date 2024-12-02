ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $30.65 Million Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,244,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,723 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $30,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Arvinas by 29.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

ARVN stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

