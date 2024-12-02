Arrowroot Family Office LLC Buys 1,395 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.1% of Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,848 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,569.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,209,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,171 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VWO stock opened at $45.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.