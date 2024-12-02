Arrowroot Family Office LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.96 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

