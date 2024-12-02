Arrowroot Family Office LLC Sells 755 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 276,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.08 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $42.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

