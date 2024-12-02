Athos Capital Ltd Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Athos Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Juniper Networks comprises about 0.2% of Athos Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 297.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

Several research firms have commented on JNPR. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

