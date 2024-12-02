Atlas Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Atlas Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Atlas Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $86,000.

JHMM stock opened at $64.77 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.16. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

