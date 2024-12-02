Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 185,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 249.5 days.

Atos Stock Performance

Atos stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. Atos has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $8.53.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

