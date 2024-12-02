Aureus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,841 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,084,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302,592 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $1,888,088,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,194,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after acquiring an additional 49,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of JPM opened at $249.72 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $154.38 and a 52 week high of $254.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $703.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.78.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
