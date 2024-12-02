Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Makes New $395,000 Investment in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 89,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Thoughtworks comprises about 0.2% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWKS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 13,157.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,319,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,854 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,622,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,598,000. 272 Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 1,423,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 323,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 1,585.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 182,988 shares during the period. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.40 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W cut Thoughtworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.40 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $4.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.20.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company’s consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.