Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1,250.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53,523 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 0.15% of Pool worth $21,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 0.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Pool by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Pool by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Pool by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $377.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Pool’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.11.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

