Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 304.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.47 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.63%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.