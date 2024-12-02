Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $33,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,563,000 after acquiring an additional 397,537 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,460,000 after buying an additional 671,691 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,569 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,438,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $416.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.50. The firm has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.64.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

