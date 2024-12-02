Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 71,836 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,836 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $26,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Tobam lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 139.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GFL. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $47.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $47.16.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.51%.

About GFL Environmental

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.