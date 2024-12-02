Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Stake Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,981 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $39,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPB opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $52.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.04.

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

