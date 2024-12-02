Centiva Capital LP Cuts Stake in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ)

Centiva Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Compass Digital Acquisition by 15,411.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 45,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Digital Acquisition alerts:

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CDAQ opened at $10.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.