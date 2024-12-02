Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Short Interest Up 30.8% in November

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 545,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of CQP stock opened at $58.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.67. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 328.60% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Stories

