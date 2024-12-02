Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 11,081 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver accounts for about 0.8% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC owned 0.05% of Pan American Silver worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,512,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,306 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,116,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,834.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,344,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 366.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,124,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,981 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -235.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

