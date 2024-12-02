Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $5.99 Million Stake in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,566 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Viking were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking in the third quarter valued at $1,169,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the third quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viking in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,008,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Viking by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 471,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 331,522 shares during the period.
Viking Price Performance
NYSE VIK opened at $46.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $47.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Viking Company Profile
Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.
