Cinctive Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670,000 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

TLT stock opened at $93.97 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.34 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.