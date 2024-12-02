Circumference Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Circumference Group LLC lowered its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Wix.com comprises 3.5% of Circumference Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Circumference Group LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 112.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wix.com from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.71.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $223.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.92 and its 200 day moving average is $166.67. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $224.33.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

