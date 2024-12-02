Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,870 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 182.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.16.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total value of $8,768,537.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,045.58. This represents a 69.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,956 shares of company stock worth $46,058,091. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

STZ stock opened at $240.95 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.76 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.74%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

