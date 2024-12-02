ClearAlpha Technologies LP Buys Shares of 93,813 Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP owned about 0.05% of Brandywine Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 38,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 245,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BDN opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $966.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.