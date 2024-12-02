ClearAlpha Technologies LP Reduces Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises 2.5% of ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $351.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.81 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.99 and a 200-day moving average of $323.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

