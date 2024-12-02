Coastwise Capital Group LLC Buys 304 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,504,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,789,000 after acquiring an additional 357,907 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,969,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 220,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,593,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,590,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,239,000 after purchasing an additional 122,325 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,300,000 after buying an additional 442,331 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.69.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $52.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

