Coastwise Capital Group LLC Purchases 373 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in RTX by 1,247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,172,000 after buying an additional 1,901,256 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 11,235.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,007 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,004,000 after purchasing an additional 852,183 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,300,000 after buying an additional 792,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of RTX by 527.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 605,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,852,000 after buying an additional 509,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $121.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.61. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $79.67 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The company has a market capitalization of $162.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

