Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,750 shares of company stock worth $72,863,634. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $246.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.98 and its 200-day moving average is $198.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.19 and a 1 year high of $248.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.