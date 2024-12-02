Community Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,877,000 after buying an additional 224,784 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,523,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,354,000 after acquiring an additional 132,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,287,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,535,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE EMR opened at $132.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $134.17.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 61.70%.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

