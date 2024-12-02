Community Bank N.A. Has $29.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,183 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

