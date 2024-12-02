Concentric Capital Strategies LP Purchases 15,969 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $105.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.99 and a 200-day moving average of $97.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $113.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 85.81%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

