Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25.

Shares of CR traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $181.24. 184,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,058. Crane has a one year low of $102.80 and a one year high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

CR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

