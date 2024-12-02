CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 111.3% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period.

Get NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $32.62 on Monday. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.