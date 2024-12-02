Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Short Interest Update

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 49.0% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 514,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 169,372 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 178,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DMA opened at $8.95 on Monday. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29.

About Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

