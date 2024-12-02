Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.11.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

Shares of EMR opened at $132.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.38. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $134.17.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,339,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,359,000 after acquiring an additional 194,944 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.