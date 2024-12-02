Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRI. B. Riley upped their target price on Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.81 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,567.50. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $213,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,317.64. This trade represents a 14.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,000 shares of company stock worth $1,865,420. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everi by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,415,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,522,000 after acquiring an additional 236,652 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Everi by 117.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everi by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,791,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,051,000 after acquiring an additional 461,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 174,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

