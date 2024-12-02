Financial Review: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) vs. Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt has a beta of 4.71, meaning that its share price is 371% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Coinbase Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Bakkt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 9 10 0 2.45 Bakkt 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Coinbase Global and Bakkt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus target price of $255.22, suggesting a potential downside of 13.83%. Bakkt has a consensus target price of $13.13, suggesting a potential downside of 52.87%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Bakkt.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 29.76% 14.81% 0.41% Bakkt -2.84% -62.65% -5.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coinbase Global and Bakkt”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $3.11 billion 23.86 $94.87 million $5.86 50.55 Bakkt $780.10 million 0.49 -$74.85 million ($12.23) -2.28

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Bakkt on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions. It also provides technology and services that enable developers to build crypto products and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising travel, gift cards, and merchandise; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

