Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 7,239 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 90,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

VNLA opened at $49.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $49.11.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

