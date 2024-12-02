Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Separately, World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 2.0 %

AAPU stock opened at $38.73 on Monday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.2818 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

