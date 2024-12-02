Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.46% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 55,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $85.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average of $83.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $72.43 and a 1-year high of $88.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.4009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

