Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in November

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Up 0.5 %

FRAF traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a market cap of $148.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Franklin Financial Services has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Franklin Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Financial Services

Institutional Trading of Franklin Financial Services

In other Franklin Financial Services news, Director Allan E. Jennings, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,907.50. This represents a 3.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,134 shares of company stock worth $34,606. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Franklin Financial Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 440,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 24.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

