Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $429.50 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.96 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.20. The stock has a market cap of $426.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.