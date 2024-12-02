Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,130 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,397,000 after buying an additional 2,184,380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,810 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,929,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 884,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,154,000 after purchasing an additional 616,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 902,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,155,000 after purchasing an additional 541,800 shares in the last quarter.

COWZ stock opened at $60.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

