Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Genus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GENSF remained flat at $20.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. Genus has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $24.08.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

