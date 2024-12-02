Hantz Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,820 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $590,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,427 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,185 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 228,988 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $18,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $118.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.31. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $60.37 and a 52 week high of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. This represents a 10.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $34,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,835.58. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.22.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

