Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases 62 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 709.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $184.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,345,000. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,710 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.67.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

